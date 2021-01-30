Jake Sullivan, the new US national security adviser, said on Friday that the Biden administration would repair relations with allies, the better to build leverage against Beijing. Photo: AFP Jake Sullivan, the new US national security adviser, said on Friday that the Biden administration would repair relations with allies, the better to build leverage against Beijing. Photo: AFP
Jake Sullivan, the new US national security adviser, said on Friday that the Biden administration would repair relations with allies, the better to build leverage against Beijing. Photo: AFP
Top adviser to Joe Biden says US plans to shift foreign policy to prioritise China

  • Jake Sullivan, national security adviser, says Washington must repair relations with allies to build leverage against Beijing
  • ‘China is right at the top of the list of things that we’ve got to work together on,’ he says

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in Washington

Updated: 7:32am, 30 Jan, 2021

