US President Joe Biden and his senior cabinet officials have made clear in early diplomatic phone calls that issues relating to China security in the Indo-Pacific are priorities. Photo: Reuters US President Joe Biden and his senior cabinet officials have made clear in early diplomatic phone calls that issues relating to China security in the Indo-Pacific are priorities. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden and his senior cabinet officials have made clear in early diplomatic phone calls that issues relating to China security in the Indo-Pacific are priorities. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China-US relations: as Biden team gathers allies, it finds Asian partners more willing than Europe

  • The US president as well his secretaries of state and defence have sent early and consistent diplomatic signals about China and the Indo-Pacific
  • In a survey of Europeans, a third believed that after the 2016 US election of Trump, the American electorate could not be trusted

Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 10:57pm, 30 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden and his senior cabinet officials have made clear in early diplomatic phone calls that issues relating to China security in the Indo-Pacific are priorities. Photo: Reuters US President Joe Biden and his senior cabinet officials have made clear in early diplomatic phone calls that issues relating to China security in the Indo-Pacific are priorities. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden and his senior cabinet officials have made clear in early diplomatic phone calls that issues relating to China security in the Indo-Pacific are priorities. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE