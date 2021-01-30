The USS Theodore Roosevelt (pictured at a naval base in Guam last year) monitored the activity of the PLA flights over the South China Sea, the US Navy said. Photo: AFP
US-China rivalry: PLA flights over South China Sea ‘no threat’ to American ships, US military says
- ‘Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group closely monitored all PLA Navy and air force activity, and at no time did they pose a threat to US Navy ships, aircraft or sailors,’ Pacific Command says
- Taiwan reported earlier that several Chinese air force aircraft flew into its air defence identification zone last weekend
Topic | South China Sea
