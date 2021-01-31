Yang Jiechi will address the National Committee on US-China Relations on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images Yang Jiechi will address the National Committee on US-China Relations on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images
Yang Jiechi will address the National Committee on US-China Relations on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images
China /  Diplomacy

China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi expected to call for end to Trump-style policies in address to American audience

  • Politburo member also likely to appeal for greater dialogue between Beijing and Washington at event hosted by the National Committee on US-China Relations, observers say
  • Speech will be a gesture that China wants to cooperate with the US, Chinese academic says

Topic |   US-China relations
Teddy NgRachel Zhang
Teddy Ng and Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 10:00pm, 31 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Yang Jiechi will address the National Committee on US-China Relations on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images Yang Jiechi will address the National Committee on US-China Relations on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images
Yang Jiechi will address the National Committee on US-China Relations on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE