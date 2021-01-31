The US under Donald Trump urged Brazil and other allies to block Huawei components in their 5G networks. Photo: Reuters
Brazil’s new rules on 5G auction appear to put China’s Huawei back in the running
- Federal government will require winners of 5G spectrum auction to build a high security wireless network for its exclusive use
- Chinese tech giant not mentioned by name, but ruling suggests no company will be banned from bidding
Topic | Huawei
The US under Donald Trump urged Brazil and other allies to block Huawei components in their 5G networks. Photo: Reuters