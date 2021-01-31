Anthony Fauci will discuss the outbreak with his Chinese counterpart in March. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Top Chinese expert Zhong Nanshan and US counterpart Anthony Fauci to discuss pandemic in public for first time
- The two infectious disease specialists will appear at an online event hosted by Edinburgh University in March
- Zhong said the two ‘share some similar views’ and controlling the US outbreak will be ‘great news for the world’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
