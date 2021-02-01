J-11 bombers were among the Chinese warplanes that crossed into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone on Sunday. Photo: 81.com
Taiwan says Chinese warplanes, US aircraft entered its air defence zone
- Island’s military sent radio warnings to People’s Liberation Army jets and missile systems were deployed to monitor them
- Beijing last week called PLA activities in the Taiwan Strait a ‘stern response’ to external interference and independence forces
Topic | Taiwan
