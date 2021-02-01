Helen Clark, former prime minister of New Zealand, co-chairs the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response alongside former president of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: time for global response reset, says former NZ PM in Covid-19 probe
- Helen Clark says gaps in the early response in Wuhan and a delayed reaction elsewhere in the world point to a need for change
- Every day counts in stopping an infectious disease of unknown origin, she says
