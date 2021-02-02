US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar
China /  Diplomacy

Joe Biden calls for Myanmar’s military to relinquish power immediately

  • The US president ordered a review to consider reimposing sanctions that had been lifted due to the nation’s transition to democracy
  • Myanmar’s military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi

Topic |   Myanmar
Agencies

Updated: 2:21am, 2 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE