US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden calls for Myanmar’s military to relinquish power immediately
- The US president ordered a review to consider reimposing sanctions that had been lifted due to the nation’s transition to democracy
- Myanmar’s military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi
Topic | Myanmar
