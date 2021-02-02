The group’s letter called on US Representative Jamie Raskin, chairman of the House Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, to hold oversight hearings. Photo: Reuters The group’s letter called on US Representative Jamie Raskin, chairman of the House Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, to hold oversight hearings. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Letter urges US Congress to hold hearings on racial profiling of Asian-Americans

  • A request for oversight hearings on perceived bias and excesses in the FBI’s China-influence investigations and National Institutes of Health vetting
  • ‘Immigrants are not a threat. Rather they are a part of the solution to the United States’ global challenges,’ letter to US lawmaker says

Topic |   Racism and prejudice
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in the United States

Updated: 7:53am, 2 Feb, 2021

