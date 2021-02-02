Head of the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign affairs office and Politburo member Yang Jiechi is the highest-ranking official to comment on US-China relations since President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Photo: AFP Head of the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign affairs office and Politburo member Yang Jiechi is the highest-ranking official to comment on US-China relations since President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi tells US not to follow ‘misguided’ Trump policies

  • Foreign policy chief says relationship should not be adversarial, in highest-ranking remarks since Joe Biden’s inauguration
  • But signals from Washington suggest relations will continue along similar path with tactical changes

Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 1:13pm, 2 Feb, 2021

