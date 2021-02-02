A helicopter takes off from guided-missile destroyer the USS Mustin during an operation in the Taiwan Strait in August. Most US opinion leaders surveyed favoured military defence of Taiwan in an invasion scenario. Photo: US Navy
Most US opinion leaders back military defence of Taiwan if China invades, survey finds
- But intervention is opposed by the majority of the American public, though support has increased in recent years, according to think tank report
- Most foreign policy leaders and professionals also believed the US was likely to make a major bid to counter China’s rise in the next two years
Topic | Taiwan
A helicopter takes off from guided-missile destroyer the USS Mustin during an operation in the Taiwan Strait in August. Most US opinion leaders surveyed favoured military defence of Taiwan in an invasion scenario. Photo: US Navy