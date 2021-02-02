A helicopter takes off from guided-missile destroyer the USS Mustin during an operation in the Taiwan Strait in August. Most US opinion leaders surveyed favoured military defence of Taiwan in an invasion scenario. Photo: US Navy A helicopter takes off from guided-missile destroyer the USS Mustin during an operation in the Taiwan Strait in August. Most US opinion leaders surveyed favoured military defence of Taiwan in an invasion scenario. Photo: US Navy
Taiwan
Most US opinion leaders back military defence of Taiwan if China invades, survey finds

  • But intervention is opposed by the majority of the American public, though support has increased in recent years, according to think tank report
  • Most foreign policy leaders and professionals also believed the US was likely to make a major bid to counter China’s rise in the next two years

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 9:30pm, 2 Feb, 2021

