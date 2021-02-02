Advocates of restraint favour fewer US military interventions abroad, according to a Rand Corporation study. Photo: AFP Advocates of restraint favour fewer US military interventions abroad, according to a Rand Corporation study. Photo: AFP
Advocates of restraint favour fewer US military interventions abroad, according to a Rand Corporation study. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Would scaled back US military role in Asia-Pacific open door to China? Not everyone is convinced

  • A report by the Rand Corporation think tank sets out what a ‘realist’ US foreign policy would look like
  • ‘Advocates of restraint’ are confident that neighbouring countries can still limit China’s power, the authors conclude

Topic |   US-China relations
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 11:00pm, 2 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Advocates of restraint favour fewer US military interventions abroad, according to a Rand Corporation study. Photo: AFP Advocates of restraint favour fewer US military interventions abroad, according to a Rand Corporation study. Photo: AFP
Advocates of restraint favour fewer US military interventions abroad, according to a Rand Corporation study. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE