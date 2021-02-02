Advocates of restraint favour fewer US military interventions abroad, according to a Rand Corporation study. Photo: AFP
Would scaled back US military role in Asia-Pacific open door to China? Not everyone is convinced
- A report by the Rand Corporation think tank sets out what a ‘realist’ US foreign policy would look like
- ‘Advocates of restraint’ are confident that neighbouring countries can still limit China’s power, the authors conclude
Topic | US-China relations
Advocates of restraint favour fewer US military interventions abroad, according to a Rand Corporation study. Photo: AFP