A housing compound in Yangisar, south of Kashgar, in China’s western Xinjiang region on June 4, 2019. Photo: AFP
Britain’s ‘genocide’ clause clears legislative hurdle, may affect future China trade deals

  • Amendment to the trade law would force debate on trade ties with any country deemed by British courts to have committed genocide
  • While not exclusively aimed at China, numerous supporters and opponents in House of Lords confirmed that events in Xinjiang have given it impetus

Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 6:13am, 3 Feb, 2021

