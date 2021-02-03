The 12 Hong Kong fugitives intercepted in Chinese waters last year leave the Yantian District People’s Court on December 28. Photo: AFP
US accuses China of harassing lawyers for 12 Hongkongers arrested at sea
- State Department spokesman urges Beijing to respect human rights and reinstate credentials of legal representatives
- Lawyers’ plight is an early test for Biden administration’s promised hardline approach on China
Topic | Hong Kong protests
