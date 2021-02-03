Covishield is the name given to the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured under licence in India. Photo: Reuters
India rivals China in Covid-19 vaccine diplomacy with million doses for South Africa
- Chinese supply of inactivated vaccines to India’s rival Pakistan announced on same day jabs arrive in the African country
- Another 500,000 doses of Indian-made Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine expected to arrive later this month
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Covishield is the name given to the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured under licence in India. Photo: Reuters