Covishield is the name given to the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured under licence in India. Photo: Reuters Covishield is the name given to the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured under licence in India. Photo: Reuters
Covishield is the name given to the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured under licence in India. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

India rivals China in Covid-19 vaccine diplomacy with million doses for South Africa

  • Chinese supply of inactivated vaccines to India’s rival Pakistan announced on same day jabs arrive in the African country
  • Another 500,000 doses of Indian-made Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine expected to arrive later this month

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 12:40pm, 3 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Covishield is the name given to the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured under licence in India. Photo: Reuters Covishield is the name given to the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured under licence in India. Photo: Reuters
Covishield is the name given to the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured under licence in India. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE