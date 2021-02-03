More than 40 per cent of the German companies surveyed said their profits went up in China last year. Photo: EPA-EFE
German firms upbeat about outlook for China despite US decoupling fears, survey finds
- Some 96 per cent of companies polled remained committed to the market amid post-coronavirus recovery and EU-China investment treaty
- Most respondents expected a more coherent approach from Washington this year but there was ‘no illusion for a reset of US-China relations’
Topic | China economy
More than 40 per cent of the German companies surveyed said their profits went up in China last year. Photo: EPA-EFE