The Sputnik V vaccine has an efficacy rate of nearly 90 per cent, according to a peer-reviewed study. Photo: AFP The Sputnik V vaccine has an efficacy rate of nearly 90 per cent, according to a peer-reviewed study. Photo: AFP
The Sputnik V vaccine has an efficacy rate of nearly 90 per cent, according to a peer-reviewed study. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus vaccine: Russia moves a step ahead of China with clinical trial data release

  • Developer publishes results of phase 3 trials in peer-reviewed journal, bolstering credibility of shots, experts say
  • Study shows ‘clear outcome and scientific principle of vaccination’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 9:54pm, 3 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Sputnik V vaccine has an efficacy rate of nearly 90 per cent, according to a peer-reviewed study. Photo: AFP The Sputnik V vaccine has an efficacy rate of nearly 90 per cent, according to a peer-reviewed study. Photo: AFP
The Sputnik V vaccine has an efficacy rate of nearly 90 per cent, according to a peer-reviewed study. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE