Protesters in Hong Kong rallying against a new national security law on July 1, 2020. US lawmakers have nominated Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement for the Nobel Peace Prize. Photo: AFP
US lawmakers nominate Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement for the Nobel Peace Prize
- Nine lawmakers, all from the Congressional-Executive Committee on China, send a letter to the chair of the Nobel Peace Prize committee
- The letter cites the national security law imposed on the city and says the movement ‘continues to fight against the erosion’ of human rights and democracy
Protesters in Hong Kong rallying against a new national security law on July 1, 2020. US lawmakers have nominated Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement for the Nobel Peace Prize. Photo: AFP