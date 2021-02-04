A State Department spokesman said the Biden administration would be adhering to the one-China policy in relation to Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Clarity for Beijing and Taipei as Biden administration says US will stay with one-China policy
- Just days after new president was inaugurated, the US expressed support for Taiwan without mentioning ‘one China’ but new announcement confirms position
- As Taiwan establishes office in Guyana, US de facto embassy in Taipei says all countries should be free to pursue closer ties with self-ruled island
Topic | US-China relations
A State Department spokesman said the Biden administration would be adhering to the one-China policy in relation to Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE