Tibetans living in exile in India take part in a protest on Wednesday against the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing 2022 Olympics: activists call for boycott over China’s record on human rights
- ‘If China doesn’t stop human rights violations in Tibet … [it] should not be allowed to host [the event],’ president of Tibetan Community in Japan says
- Coalition of 180 rights groups says boycott of Beijing Games will ‘ensure they are not used to embolden the Chinese government’s appalling rights abuses and crackdowns on dissent’
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Tibetans living in exile in India take part in a protest on Wednesday against the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Photo: EPA-EFE