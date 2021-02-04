The relations between China and Canada took a new hit as they got entangled in a row over a T-shirt bearing an altered logo of the New York hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, which China found offensive. Photo: Twitter The relations between China and Canada took a new hit as they got entangled in a row over a T-shirt bearing an altered logo of the New York hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, which China found offensive. Photo: Twitter
Row over Wu-Tang Clan spoof T-shirt deals fresh blow to China-Canada relations

  • ‘Beyond belief’: China is unconvinced by explanation that foreign staff did not mean to offend with Wuhan bat imagery
  • US Vice-President Harris pledges to Canadian PM that US will do all it can to get Kovrig and Spavor released from Chinese detention

Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:54pm, 4 Feb, 2021

