China-US relations: Beijing says it’s keeping a close eye on US Navy manoeuvres near Taiwan
- ‘China will continue to maintain a high level of alert at all times, respond to all threats and provocations at all times,’ foreign ministry spokesman says
- Missile destroyer USS John S. McCain passed through Taiwan Strait on Thursday ‘in accordance with international law’, US Navy says
