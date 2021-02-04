The new law allows China’s coastguard to use “all necessary means” to deter threats posed by foreign vessels in waters “under China’s jurisdiction”. Photo: Weibo
China calls for nations to ‘objectively and correctly view’ new coastguard law
- Foreign ministry spokesman says countries shouldn’t make ‘unwarranted comments’ on what Beijing sees as domestic legislation
- Japan has raised concerns over the law, which allows pre-emptive strikes on foreign vessels
Topic | China-Japan relations
