US President Joe Biden speaking to US State Department staff in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
In first foreign policy address, President Biden calls China the ‘most serious competitor’ to the US
- Biden pledges to ‘take on directly the challenges posed [to] our prosperity, security and democratic values’ raised by Beijing
- Relations with China are fraught, with Washington making critical statements about actions in Xinjiang and offering early support to Taiwan
Topic | US-China relations
