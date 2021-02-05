US President Joe Biden speaking to US State Department staff in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP US President Joe Biden speaking to US State Department staff in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
US President Joe Biden speaking to US State Department staff in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

In first foreign policy address, President Biden calls China the ‘most serious competitor’ to the US

  • Biden pledges to ‘take on directly the challenges posed [to] our prosperity, security and democratic values’ raised by Beijing
  • Relations with China are fraught, with Washington making critical statements about actions in Xinjiang and offering early support to Taiwan

Topic |   US-China relations
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in United States

Updated: 4:16am, 5 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden speaking to US State Department staff in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP US President Joe Biden speaking to US State Department staff in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
US President Joe Biden speaking to US State Department staff in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE