Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Joanne Ou shows a map of Guyana at a weekly press conference, on Thursday, February 4, in Taipei. Photo: AP Photo
China’s warning to Guyana causes it to quickly rebuff Taiwan and reject plan for new diplomatic office
- Guyana receives clear signal from Beijing before citing ‘miscommunication’ with Taipei and terminating agreement
- Opposition Kuomintang blames the DPP for poorly executing the plan for a Taiwan Office in Georgetown
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Joanne Ou shows a map of Guyana at a weekly press conference, on Thursday, February 4, in Taipei. Photo: AP Photo