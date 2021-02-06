South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right) talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden over the phone. The two leaders agreed to upgrade the bilateral alliance. Photo: YNA/DPA South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right) talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden over the phone. The two leaders agreed to upgrade the bilateral alliance. Photo: YNA/DPA
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right) talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden over the phone. The two leaders agreed to upgrade the bilateral alliance. Photo: YNA/DPA
US ally and China partner: how South Korea navigates between two powers

  • Seoul’s consul general in Shanghai says his country’s future depends on both powers
  • A lack of trust on tariffs has held back a trilateral free-trade deal with Japan but Kim Seung-ho says he is optimistic it will happen

Topic |   Diplomacy
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 7:01pm, 6 Feb, 2021

