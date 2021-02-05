Chinese specialists have trained Cambodian medical staff on how to use the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Cambodia to roll out Sinopharm vaccine from China with shipment of 600,000 doses
- Cambodian citizens will start being vaccinated from Wednesday with a goal of delivering jabs to 500,000 people by April
- Both countries appear to have moved on from public dust-up prompted by misquote claiming PM Hun Sen would not use Chinese vaccines
