Coronavirus: Cambodia to roll out Sinopharm vaccine from China with shipment of 600,000 doses

  • Cambodian citizens will start being vaccinated from Wednesday with a goal of delivering jabs to 500,000 people by April
  • Both countries appear to have moved on from public dust-up prompted by misquote claiming PM Hun Sen would not use Chinese vaccines

Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 5:55pm, 5 Feb, 2021

Chinese specialists have trained Cambodian medical staff on how to use the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Xinhua
