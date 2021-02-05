The headquarters of CCTV and its English-language sister channel CGTN in Beijing. Britain’s media regulator has revoked CGTN’s broadcasting licence. Photo: Reuters The headquarters of CCTV and its English-language sister channel CGTN in Beijing. Britain’s media regulator has revoked CGTN’s broadcasting licence. Photo: Reuters
The headquarters of CCTV and its English-language sister channel CGTN in Beijing. Britain’s media regulator has revoked CGTN’s broadcasting licence. Photo: Reuters
Xinjiang
China warns it may retaliate over Britain’s move to cancel CGTN’s broadcasting licence

  • Beijing says it’s ‘firmly opposed’ to the decision and reserves the right to ‘take necessary measures’ to protect Chinese media
  • Foreign ministry has also accused the BBC of spreading ‘fake news’ in a Covid-19 report

Wendy Wu and Eduardo Baptista

Updated: 8:22pm, 5 Feb, 2021

