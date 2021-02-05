The new US administration has said it views China as the country’s most serious competitor. Photo: Shutterstock
China urged to call off the Wolf Warriors to build ties with US under Joe Biden
- Former Taiwan envoy Douglas Paal says Beijing risks losing out on a golden opportunity to improve the two countries’ relationship
- Chinese government should try to work with Washington to improve relations and stop war of words, Paarl tells webinar
Topic | China’s Communist Party
The new US administration has said it views China as the country’s most serious competitor. Photo: Shutterstock