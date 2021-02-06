The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain transits through South China Sea. Photo: US Navy 7th Fleet The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain transits through South China Sea. Photo: US Navy 7th Fleet
South China Sea
China /  Diplomacy

China protests against US Navy destroyer entering South China Sea waters

  • USS John S. McCain carries out a freedom of navigation operation in the vicinity of the Paracel Islands
  • It is first such operation under the presidency of Joe Biden

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 12:25am, 6 Feb, 2021

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain transits through South China Sea. Photo: US Navy 7th Fleet
