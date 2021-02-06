US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will “stand up for human rights and democratic values”, the White House says. Photo: Reuters US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will “stand up for human rights and democratic values”, the White House says. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will “stand up for human rights and democratic values”, the White House says. Photo: Reuters
developing | US will hold China accountable for threatening regional stability, Blinken tells Yang in phone call

  • Washington will work with its allies ‘in defence of our shared values and interests to hold the PRC accountable for its efforts to threaten stability in the Indo-Pacific’, Blinken quoted as saying
  • Politburo member Yang Jiechi spoke to the new US secretary of state on Saturday

Teddy Ng
Updated: 12:36pm, 6 Feb, 2021

