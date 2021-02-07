US national security adviser Jake Sullivan has said the Quad is “fundamental” to Washington’s policies in the Asia-Pacific. Photo: EPA-EFE US national security adviser Jake Sullivan has said the Quad is “fundamental” to Washington’s policies in the Asia-Pacific. Photo: EPA-EFE
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan has said the Quad is “fundamental” to Washington’s policies in the Asia-Pacific. Photo: EPA-EFE
How US plans for first Quad summit with leaders of Japan, Australia and India could be first steps towards ‘mini-Nato’ to counter Chinese influence

  • Joe Biden’s administration has already pledged to develop the grouping set up to counter Beijing’s growing assertiveness
  • Chinese analysts believe there are a number of barriers to the group developing into a full-blown military alliance

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 11:12pm, 7 Feb, 2021

