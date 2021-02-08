China’s ambassador to Washington Cui Tiankai said the country was open to all US companies. Photo: Shutterstock China’s ambassador to Washington Cui Tiankai said the country was open to all US companies. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s ambassador to Washington Cui Tiankai said the country was open to all US companies. Photo: Shutterstock
China envoy says US blocks technology exchange, creates global uncertainty

  • Diplomat Cui Tiankai uses CNN appearance to push back against claims countries are concerned by Beijing’s foreign policy
  • Blames Washington for restricting free flow of technology and information between the two nations

Mark Magnier in the United States and Robert Delaney

Updated: 11:32am, 8 Feb, 2021

