Anti-military government protests spread to the northern town of Lashio in Myanmar on Sunday. Photo: Handout
Ethnic Chinese lead protests in northern Myanmar as unrest spreads
- About 500 demonstrators are estimated to have turned out on Sunday in Lashio, 700km away from the capital Yangon
- Internet blackouts did not deter the protesters who plan to return on Monday, according to organiser
Topic | Myanmar
