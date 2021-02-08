Anti-military government protests spread to the northern town of Lashio in Myanmar on Sunday. Photo: Handout Anti-military government protests spread to the northern town of Lashio in Myanmar on Sunday. Photo: Handout
Ethnic Chinese lead protests in northern Myanmar as unrest spreads

  • About 500 demonstrators are estimated to have turned out on Sunday in Lashio, 700km away from the capital Yangon
  • Internet blackouts did not deter the protesters who plan to return on Monday, according to organiser

William Langley
William Langley

Updated: 1:04pm, 8 Feb, 2021

