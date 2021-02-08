President Joe Biden has spoken to many world leaders, including Vladmir Putin, but has yet to call his Chinese counterpart. Photo: Getty Images
US-China relations: Joe Biden has ‘no reason not to call’ Xi Jinping – but setting it up is proving harder than some expected
- Biden told CBS on Sunday that Xi has been ‘sending signals’ and knows he will not follow Donald Trump’s approach
- But tensions are likely to continue between the two countries, and one Chinese government adviser says both leaders know that ‘things have changed a lot’
Topic | Xi Jinping
