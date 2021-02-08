A man receives the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine in Belgrade on Thursday. Serbia inoculated more than 450,000 of its 7 million people in almost two weeks, a rate that exceeds all countries in Europe outside Britain, according to the scientific publication Our World in Data. Photo: AFP A man receives the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine in Belgrade on Thursday. Serbia inoculated more than 450,000 of its 7 million people in almost two weeks, a rate that exceeds all countries in Europe outside Britain, according to the scientific publication Our World in Data. Photo: AFP
A man receives the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine in Belgrade on Thursday. Serbia inoculated more than 450,000 of its 7 million people in almost two weeks, a rate that exceeds all countries in Europe outside Britain, according to the scientific publication Our World in Data. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus vaccine: China’s strong ties with Serbia create a stepping stone into European market

  • Delays in Astra-Zeneca vaccine production and missteps in EU vaccination programmes are in contrast to Serbia’s roll-out, the second fastest in Europe
  • French president says there is not enough scientific data about Chinese vaccines, but ‘we can be impressed by the Chinese efficiency’

Eduardo Baptista
Updated: 12:19am, 9 Feb, 2021

