China eyes ‘17+1’ summit as gateway to European vaccine market, but can it inject interest?

  • Meeting of the bloc could allow Beijing to make vaccine diplomacy push and reassert influence as US returns to multilateral stage under Joe Biden
  • But 17+1 forum has lost some appeal among leaders of Central and Eastern European countries, according to reports

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr BerminghamRachel Zhang
Finbarr Bermingham and Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 9:27pm, 8 Feb, 2021

