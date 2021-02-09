The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stressed the bloc’s strong ties with the US in his first conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi since US President Joe Biden’s election. Photo: Handout
EU foreign policy boss reminds China of the bloc’s ‘strong bond’ with US
- European Union statement says relations with the US were raised by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in call with Josep Borrell
- The EU diplomat also said Brussels, Beijing and Washington could work together on key global issues including climate and Covid-19
