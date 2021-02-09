The French nuclear attack submarine Émeraude and naval support ship Seine have sailed through the South China Sea, according to a tweet by France’s defence minister Florence Parly late on Monday. Photo: Twitter The French nuclear attack submarine Émeraude and naval support ship Seine have sailed through the South China Sea, according to a tweet by France’s defence minister Florence Parly late on Monday. Photo: Twitter
The French nuclear attack submarine Émeraude and naval support ship Seine have sailed through the South China Sea, according to a tweet by France’s defence minister Florence Parly late on Monday. Photo: Twitter
South China Sea: challenge to Beijing as French nuclear submarine patrols contested waterway

  • Defence minister says France has exclusive economic zones in the Indo-Pacific that it intends to protect
  • Manoeuvre by submarine and support ship is proof French navy can deploy with allies for long periods far from home, Parly says

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 2:00pm, 9 Feb, 2021

