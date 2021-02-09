Hungary and Serbia have signed up to use Chinese vaccines. Photo: AFP Hungary and Serbia have signed up to use Chinese vaccines. Photo: AFP
Hungary and Serbia have signed up to use Chinese vaccines. Photo: AFP
European Union
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping offers Covid-19 vaccines and trade ties in bid to keep Central and Eastern Europe on side

  • Virtual 17 + 1 summit told that China will continue to push for more cooperation with the region
  • Scepticism about Beijing is on the rise on the continent and some countries have complained its promises have come to nothing

Topic |   European Union
Teddy NgKinling Lo
Teddy Ng and Kinling Lo

Updated: 8:17pm, 9 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hungary and Serbia have signed up to use Chinese vaccines. Photo: AFP Hungary and Serbia have signed up to use Chinese vaccines. Photo: AFP
Hungary and Serbia have signed up to use Chinese vaccines. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE