Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vietnam Communist Party Secretary General Nguyen Phu Trong, pictured in Hanoi in 2015, discussed maritime issues, belt and road projects and economic cooperation during a call on Monday. Photo: AFP
China and Vietnam must manage own maritime disputes, President Xi tells Vietnamese party chief Trong
- RCEP, belt and road projects, cross-border cooperation and the advantages of communism were discussed during the call
- The Vietnamese Party General Secretary seeks to speed the process of putting cooperation agreements into effect
Topic | Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vietnam Communist Party Secretary General Nguyen Phu Trong, pictured in Hanoi in 2015, discussed maritime issues, belt and road projects and economic cooperation during a call on Monday. Photo: AFP