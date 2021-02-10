WHO food scientist Peter Ben Embarek shared the findings of the mission in Wuhan on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
WHO team says coronavirus ‘most likely’ spread from animal, not lab leak
- Leader of four-week mission in Wuhan says initial findings suggest virus was introduced to humans via an intermediary host species
- Theory that it may have escaped from a laboratory dismissed as ‘extremely unlikely’
