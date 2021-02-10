General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Commander of US Central Command, says while the US says it is in competition with China and Russia in the Indo-Pacific and in Europe, there is also economic, military and economic rivalry in the Middle East. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Crises allowed China and Russia to pursue Middle East power and influence, warns US general
- General Kenneth McKenzie said America faced diplomatic, military and economic competition in the volatile region after perceived decrease in US engagement
- China’s interests are mainly economic, with over half its crude oil imported from the region, Middle East Institute told
