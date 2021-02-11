Talks to sell the US assets of the Chinese video app TikTok are continuing, despite a report that the new Biden administration had shelved the discussions pending a review. Illustration: Reuters
exclusive | TikTok continues negotiations with Washngton on sale of US assets
- White House calls a report that the sale had been shelved indefinitely because of a review by the Biden administration ‘not accurate’
- Discussions with the federal Committee on Foreign Investment in the US continue, a person familiar with the negotiations says
