Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden had their first phone conversation on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua, Bloomberg
developing | Joe Biden and Xi Jinping finally speak in Lunar New Year’s eve call
- White House says Biden raised trade, human rights and Indo-Pacific region in first call to Beijing since his inauguration
- Conversation follows weeks of planning between the two sides
Topic | US-China relations
