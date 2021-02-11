Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden had their first phone conversation on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua, Bloomberg Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden had their first phone conversation on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua, Bloomberg
developing | Joe Biden and Xi Jinping finally speak in Lunar New Year’s eve call

  • White House says Biden raised trade, human rights and Indo-Pacific region in first call to Beijing since his inauguration
  • Conversation follows weeks of planning between the two sides

Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 11:14am, 11 Feb, 2021

