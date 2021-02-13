The home-grown Chinese C919 passenger jet was an aviation milestone but China was hoping to accelerate development of its engine technology with a Ukrainian acquisition. Photo: AFP
China plans for home-grown aviation excellence hit by Ukraine sanctions
- Kiev bans Chinese company Skyrizon’s bid for jet engine maker Motor Sich but experts say China’s ambitions will be slowed not stopped
- The eastern European country is caught in the middle of US-China rivalry, but currently may need Washington’s support more
