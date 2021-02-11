Taiwan’s de facto ambassador in Washington, Hsiao Bi-khim, met Sung Kim, acting US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, on Wednesday. Photo: Twitter Taiwan’s de facto ambassador in Washington, Hsiao Bi-khim, met Sung Kim, acting US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, on Wednesday. Photo: Twitter
Taiwan’s de facto ambassador in Washington, Hsiao Bi-khim, met Sung Kim, acting US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, on Wednesday. Photo: Twitter
Taiwan envoy’s meeting with Biden official a sign of how US regards Taipei and disregards Beijing’s warning

  • Hsiao Bi-khim not only met US acting assistant secretary Sung Kim but both sides declared it publicly on social media
  • Biden may regard US-Taiwan relations and US-China relations separately, without one affecting the other, says analyst

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 8:00pm, 11 Feb, 2021

