Taiwan’s easing of its restrictions on importing US meat containing a leanness agent has provoked a backlash. Photo: EPA-EFE Taiwan’s easing of its restrictions on importing US meat containing a leanness agent has provoked a backlash. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen faces referendum over lifting ban on US ractopamine pork

  • Opposition KMT has the public backing needed for a poll, expected to take place by August 28
  • Decision to lift ban on imported meat containing the growth and leanness agent caused uproar, but ministers play down the claimed health risk

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 12:00pm, 12 Feb, 2021

