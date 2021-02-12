US President Joe Biden meets with senators in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday to discuss an infrastructure spending plan. Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg US President Joe Biden meets with senators in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday to discuss an infrastructure spending plan. Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg
US President Joe Biden meets with senators in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday to discuss an infrastructure spending plan. Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

Joe Biden says US needs major infrastructure plan to keep pace with China

  • ‘If we don’t get moving they’re going to eat our lunch,’ US president tells lawmakers during White House meeting
  • Biden points to China’s extensive high-speed rail network and efforts to develop clean energy alternatives to power cars

Topic |   US-China relations
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in United States

Updated: 2:45am, 12 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden meets with senators in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday to discuss an infrastructure spending plan. Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg US President Joe Biden meets with senators in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday to discuss an infrastructure spending plan. Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg
US President Joe Biden meets with senators in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday to discuss an infrastructure spending plan. Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE